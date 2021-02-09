Previous
Freezing Cold by 0x53
Freezing Cold

So finally the winter is here. It is cold, snow has fallen which means I can try to have fun with bubbles ;)
9th February 2021

Stefan

@0x53
Jacqueline ace
Why trying..... I would say you aced this!
February 9th, 2021  
Bernie P
fantastic... always wanted to try that :)
February 9th, 2021  
