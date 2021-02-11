Previous
Little Tiger by 0x53
Little Tiger

Went out to take a shot of the snowy landscape but ending up with this cuty. He or she was rolling the snow, but I was to slow with my camera. But this shot short after is also cute :)
11th February 2021

Stefan

@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
Photo Details

Gillian Brown
Lovely shot.
February 11th, 2021  
