77 / 365
Gaming Table
We got our new table. It is convertible and can be used for dining and as a special gaming table. But it is hard to take an interesting photo with it 🤷🏻♂️ What do you think about my try?
15th February 2021
15th Feb 21
Stefan
@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
