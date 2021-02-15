Previous
Gaming Table
Gaming Table

We got our new table. It is convertible and can be used for dining and as a special gaming table. But it is hard to take an interesting photo with it 🤷🏻‍♂️ What do you think about my try?
Stefan

@0x53
