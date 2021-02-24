Previous
Next
Moooon by 0x53
86 / 365

Moooon

The moon was so bright today that I took my chance to take a shot. My tele is not that great (300mm full-frame) so I had to crop in a lot. But I think it is still sharp enough.
24th February 2021 24th Feb 21

Stefan

@0x53
I got my camera a few years ago, but beside vacations I really never use it. When I found out about this great plattform, I...
23% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise