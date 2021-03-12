Previous
Forks by 0x53
102 / 365

Forks

Seems that I have to do even more photos inside (damn whether) so I will try some b&w the next days.
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Stefan

@0x53
Jacqueline ace
Super shot!
March 12th, 2021  
Gemma P ace
That's great, love the lines underneath it really works well in drawing your eyes to the back!
March 12th, 2021  
