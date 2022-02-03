Previous
Pretty From All Angles by 2022julieg
35 / 365

Pretty From All Angles

The underside of this flower is just a pretty as the top. I am always amazed at the number of petals inside a single bloom.
3rd February 2022 3rd Feb 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
