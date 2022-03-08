Previous
Unimaginative by 2022julieg
68 / 365

Unimaginative

When you need a photo using the color orange, and have no inspiration, you take the last orange in the house, put it on a citrus themed placemat, and take the shot. Sigh…
8th March 2022

Julie

Julie
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details

