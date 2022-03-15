Previous
Orange by 2022julieg
75 / 365

Orange

Can you guess my husband’s favorite color? It’s gorgeous in Kansas right now. The sun is shining, the breeze is gentle, and the temps feel like spring!
15th March 2022 15th Mar 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
Photo Details

