75 / 365
Orange
Can you guess my husband’s favorite color? It’s gorgeous in Kansas right now. The sun is shining, the breeze is gentle, and the temps feel like spring!
15th March 2022
15th Mar 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
3
365
iPhone 13 Pro
15th March 2022 5:30pm
Tags
rainbow2022
