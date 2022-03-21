Previous
Next
Grocery Day Red Apples by 2022julieg
81 / 365

Grocery Day Red Apples

Apples were on the shopping list today. I loved the varied shapes and color patterns of these three. Window light on an overcast day make the color red pop.
21st March 2022 21st Mar 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
22% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

kali ace
nice, fruit always makes a nice photo prop
March 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise