From the Garden by 2022julieg
83 / 365

From the Garden

The daffodils, jonquils, and hyacinth are blooming in my yard. Spring is here!
23rd March 2022 23rd Mar 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
MamaBec ace
Spring … new beginnings and beautiful blooms!
March 23rd, 2022  
