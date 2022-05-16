Previous
Ragged Daisy by 2022julieg
137 / 365

Ragged Daisy

I took a walk in my yard looking for flowers that bloomed while I was out of state. I missed my peonies, but have a few daisies in bloom. This one is a bit ragged from the wind.
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
