Feels Like Summer by 2022julieg
148 / 365

Feels Like Summer

I noticed on my walk the neighborhood pool is full and ready to open tomorrow. I remember being a kid and being so excited to dive in-even if the water was freezing!
27th May 2022 27th May 22

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
GaryW
I'm sure children are waiting anxiously!
May 28th, 2022  
