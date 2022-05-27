Sign up
148 / 365
Feels Like Summer
I noticed on my walk the neighborhood pool is full and ready to open tomorrow. I remember being a kid and being so excited to dive in-even if the water was freezing!
27th May 2022
27th May 22
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
GaryW
I'm sure children are waiting anxiously!
May 28th, 2022
