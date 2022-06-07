Previous
Next
Fixer Upper by 2022julieg
159 / 365

Fixer Upper

Today my siblings and I began working on my mom’s house getting it ready to sell. This is what we accomplished today. We still need a second coat of wall paint and to paint the trim. Room one of seven…
7th June 2022 7th Jun 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise