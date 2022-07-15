Previous
Next
Knockout Rose by 2022julieg
197 / 365

Knockout Rose

Continuing my garden theme (my goal is to photograph each type of bloom in my yard in July), here is my Knockout Rose I planted this spring.
15th July 2022 15th Jul 22

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again! ...
53% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise