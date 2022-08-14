Sign up
227 / 365
Celebrating Grandad
Marking the day with a photo of Grandad’s 87th birthday dinner celebration.
14th August 2022
14th Aug 22
0
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
227
photos
24
followers
22
following
62% complete
View this month »
220
221
222
223
224
225
226
227
Photo Details
Views
12
Album
365
Camera
iPhone 13 Pro
Taken
14th August 2022 6:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birthday
365 Project
close