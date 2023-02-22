Previous
Straight Path by 2022julieg
Photo 419

Straight Path

A straight path for the beginning of my walk today. Temps this morning were in the high 60s, but my after walk felt like 38. Two days of cold and then a warmup. Come on spring!
22nd February 2023

Julie

@2022julieg
I am just picking my camera back up after spending over a year recuperating from bilateral frozen shoulder. It feels amazing to create again!
