Previous
Porteau Cove by 2022julieg
Photo 544

Porteau Cove

On our way to the airport we stopped here to see the magnificent views. It has actually been a long day-United cancelled our flight after we arrived at the airport. We ended up renting a car and driving back to the US.
27th June 2023 27th Jun 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
149% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Fabulous capture of this beautiful scenery. It has it's pros rather driving than flying.
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise