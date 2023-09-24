Previous
The Only Shot Today by 2022julieg
The Only Shot Today

So..I only have this one photo from today. An odd occurrence, because I seem to be snapping photos all the time with my phone. I took this image because I loved the trees on the last.
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
