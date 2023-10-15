Sign up
Photo 654
Six Months Today
Today Pebble is six months old. She weighs 20 lbs. The groomer says she doesn’t think she will get much bigger-it will be fun to see how much she weighs at her first birthday. 🙂
15th October 2023
15th Oct 23
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
Canon EOS RP
Taken
15th October 2023 10:20am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pebblethepup
