Six Months Today by 2022julieg
Photo 654

Six Months Today

Today Pebble is six months old. She weighs 20 lbs. The groomer says she doesn’t think she will get much bigger-it will be fun to see how much she weighs at her first birthday. 🙂
15th October 2023

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
