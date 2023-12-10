Previous
Sunday Breakfast by 2022julieg
Sunday Breakfast

Sunday breakfast was different today. My mother-in-law broke her hip several days ago and is now rehabbing in a care home, so we took Sunday breakfast to her. I wanted to document while maintaining privacy.
Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
