Previous
Daily Walk by 2022julieg
Photo 718

Daily Walk

Without a dog to walk, I would miss so much beauty. It was cold today so I would have stayed inside and missed out on this scene.
18th December 2023 18th Dec 23

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
196% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise