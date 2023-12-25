Sign up
Love
In February, these two will celebrate 70 years of marriage. They still live in their home and he is doing a tremendous job of caring for her after she broke her hip. We are so lucky to be able to celebrate Christmas with them.
25th December 2023
25th Dec 23
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
