A Block Away by 2022julieg
A Block Away

From a block away, with trees framing it, our home looks so different. It makes me want to plant trees in our treeless front yard.
22nd February 2024 22nd Feb 24

Julie

@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
