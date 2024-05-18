Previous
Sigh… by 2022julieg
Photo 869

Sigh…

When you find THE dress, but it’s in the wrong color…sigh…but it sure is beautiful!
18th May 2024 18th May 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
238% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Elisa Smith ace
It is a beautiful dress.
May 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise