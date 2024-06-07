Previous
City Band Concert by 2022julieg
Photo 890

City Band Concert

And back tonight for the city band concert. This crowd is much different than last night’s crowd.
7th June 2024 7th Jun 24

Julie

ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
243% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Dorothy ace
Hope it wasn’t too hot there, like further west and south.
June 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise