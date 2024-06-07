Sign up
Previous
Photo 890
City Band Concert
And back tonight for the city band concert. This crowd is much different than last night’s crowd.
7th June 2024
7th Jun 24
1
0
Julie
ace
@2022julieg
My home is in a small town in Kansas. Shoulder injuries put a stop to my portrait and wedding business, so now I shoot for...
Views
1
Comments
1
365
iPhone 13 Pro
7th June 2024 7:39pm
Dorothy
ace
Hope it wasn't too hot there, like further west and south.
June 8th, 2024
