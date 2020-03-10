Previous
Next
Empathy by the Bucket by 365jgh
70 / 365

Empathy by the Bucket

I came across this quirky photo and used it to fill a March gap. There's a ready made bucket of empathy on the scaffolding....
10th March 2020 10th Mar 20

JudyG

@365jgh
77% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise