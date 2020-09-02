Previous
Loch Ness by 365jgh
243 / 365

Loch Ness

The dark water of Loch Ness. Over 400 feet deep and so dark at the bottom, it is impossible to see what is there.
2nd September 2020 2nd Sep 20

JudyG

@365jgh
