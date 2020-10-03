Previous
The Thames.... by 365jgh
276 / 365

The Thames....

near the the Millennium Dome.(now the O2 Arena) In the foreground are the reedbeds planted to aid water recycling there. Behind is 'Quantum Cloud' - Anthony Gormley's tallest sculpture. Above the Emirates Cable Cars crossing the river. So much...
3rd October 2020 3rd Oct 20

sheri
That sculpture looks surreal. So striking.
October 4th, 2020  
