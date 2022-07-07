Sign up
Photo 676
The apricot tree in my hairdressers back garden. Al fresco hairdressing
7th July 2022
7th Jul 22
JudyG
ace
@365jgh
677
photos
14
followers
17
following
670
671
672
673
674
675
676
677
Views
6
6
Comments
1
1
Album
(Mostly) London Life
Camera
SM-A125F
Taken
15th July 2022 11:04am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Mags
ace
Yummy! One of my favorite fruits.
July 15th, 2022
