Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 783
National Slate Museum, North Wales. A lasting and fascinating monument to the days when slate mining was a major industry in North Wales. The old slate quarry in the background
21st October 2022
21st Oct 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
JudyG
ace
@365jgh
783
photos
17
followers
23
following
214% complete
View this month »
776
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
(Mostly) London Life
Camera
Canon EOS 77D
Taken
17th October 2022 2:16pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
George
ace
Clever inclusion of the hook.
October 21st, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close