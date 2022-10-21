Previous
Next
National Slate Museum, North Wales. A lasting and fascinating monument to the days when slate mining was a major industry in North Wales. The old slate quarry in the background by 365jgh
Photo 783

National Slate Museum, North Wales. A lasting and fascinating monument to the days when slate mining was a major industry in North Wales. The old slate quarry in the background

21st October 2022 21st Oct 22

JudyG

ace
@365jgh
214% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

George ace
Clever inclusion of the hook.
October 21st, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise