Photo 784
Light over the rooftops tonight after a sudden storm. Drama to match the politics in the UK at the moment!
23rd October 2022
23rd Oct 22
JudyG
ace
@365jgh
777
778
779
780
781
782
783
784
Mags
ace
Beautiful color over your skyline.
October 23rd, 2022
Peter Dulis
ace
lovely
October 23rd, 2022
George
ace
Dramatic indeed - both.
October 23rd, 2022
