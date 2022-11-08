Sign up
Photo 801
A sculpture of the Green Man, Lesnes Abbey Wood.
The Green Man is a legendary figure, seen as a symbol of rebirth and the cycle of new growth every spring. He is most often shown as a sculpture, or other representation of a face made of, or surrounded by leaves
8th November 2022
8th Nov 22
Mags
ace
Awesome sauce! Love the green men! =)
November 12th, 2022
