A sculpture of the Green Man, Lesnes Abbey Wood. by 365jgh
A sculpture of the Green Man, Lesnes Abbey Wood.

The Green Man is a legendary figure, seen as a symbol of rebirth and the cycle of new growth every spring. He is most often shown as a sculpture, or other representation of a face made of, or surrounded by leaves
Mags ace
Awesome sauce! Love the green men! =)
November 12th, 2022  
