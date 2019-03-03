Previous
Gunnesbury House by 365nick
4 / 365

Gunnesbury House

A lunchtime walk around Gunnersbury Park with my new camera. Really enjoying Fuji Film emulation. Not sure which this one is, but this is straight out of the camera, not post processing whatsoever.
3rd March 2019 3rd Mar 19

Nick

