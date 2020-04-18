Previous
Spring tide at Chiswick by 365nick
57 / 365

Spring tide at Chiswick

A word of warning. Never, even walk near a deep dangerous river, such as the Thames, particularly at high tide, in cycling shoes. I very nearly slipped in whilst taking this shot.
18th April 2020 18th Apr 20

Nick

