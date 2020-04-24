Sign up
62 / 365
Sun light on grass
I work in a business park designed by Richard Rogers. The buildings have external stainless steel blinds, this is the shadow of part of one of those blinds.
24th April 2020
24th Apr 20
Nick
ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
