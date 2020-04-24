Previous
Sun light on grass by 365nick
62 / 365

Sun light on grass

I work in a business park designed by Richard Rogers. The buildings have external stainless steel blinds, this is the shadow of part of one of those blinds.
24th April 2020 24th Apr 20

Nick

