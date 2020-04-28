Previous
Next
Moka Pot by 365nick
66 / 365

Moka Pot

One of our friends had a moka pot explosion so violent, that pieces penetrated her fridge and she was badly injured. I have no idea how she did it. I am more careful than I was not to overload the basket though.
28th April 2020 28th Apr 20

Nick

ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
18% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise