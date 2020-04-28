Sign up
Moka Pot
One of our friends had a moka pot explosion so violent, that pieces penetrated her fridge and she was badly injured. I have no idea how she did it. I am more careful than I was not to overload the basket though.
28th April 2020
Nick
ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
