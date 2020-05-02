Previous
Worn SRAM Chain Ring by 365nick
Worn SRAM Chain Ring

I commute to work by bike. I don't do routine maintenance, perhaps I should.
2nd May 2020 2nd May 20

Nick

@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London.
