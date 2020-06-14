Previous
Wimbledon common wind mill by 365nick
109 / 365

Wimbledon common wind mill

Long walk to Wimbledon common for a picnic yesterday.
14th June 2020 14th Jun 20

Nick

@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London.
Photo Details

Michelle
Such a lovely building and I love the windmill
June 14th, 2020  
