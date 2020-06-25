Previous
Next
Freshly roasted coffee by 365nick
120 / 365

Freshly roasted coffee

I’ve been roasting my own coffee for about 20 years. I’ve honestly not found better coffee in any shop.
25th June 2020 25th Jun 20

Nick

ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
32% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise