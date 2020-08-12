Previous
View from Hungerford bridge by 365nick
View from Hungerford bridge

Walking across the Thames, in a light summer dress, warm, breezy wind. What could be nicer?
12th August 2020

Nick

Nick
peta macarthur ace
Nice light and composition
August 13th, 2020  
