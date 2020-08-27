Sign up
Kew Gardens from the air
I ride to work by bicycle past the outer wall of Kew Gardens. I often see aircraft passing overhead, so weird to be looking down on a route I know so well.
27th August 2020
27th Aug 20
Nick
ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
Views
6
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
iPhone XR
Taken
25th August 2020 3:05pm
Exif
View Info
Tags
gardens
kew
Kaylynn
What fun - nice to see from a new vantage point.
August 27th, 2020
