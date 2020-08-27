Previous
Kew Gardens from the air by 365nick
188 / 365

Kew Gardens from the air

I ride to work by bicycle past the outer wall of Kew Gardens. I often see aircraft passing overhead, so weird to be looking down on a route I know so well.
27th August 2020 27th Aug 20

Nick

Nick

I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
Kaylynn
What fun - nice to see from a new vantage point.
August 27th, 2020  
