298 / 365
Transformer
I took this shot on my phone and then cropped it massively. I shall retake it with my real camera sometime.
15th December 2020
15th Dec 20
Nick
ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
December 15th, 2020
