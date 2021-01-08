Previous
Shopping Trolley
323 / 365

Shopping Trolley

My wife and I went out for a walk this lunchtime. I told her that I was going to take a picture of a shopping trolley. She knew which one I meant immediately, except when she had last seen in, it had been submerged in the Thames.
8th January 2021

Nick

Photo Details

