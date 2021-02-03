Previous
The Thames at Kingston by 365nick
The Thames at Kingston

The river is very high at present. We saw a Cormorant catch a fish whilst walking. Needless to say, I failed to get a picture.
3rd February 2021 3rd Feb 21

Nick

