Charlie Chandlers Guitar Experience

Possibly the countries top Luthier, Hampton Wick. Has done repair work for David Gilmour, Pete Townshend, Chris Rea, Elvis Costello, Pat Metheny, Metallica, U2, Prince, David Bowie, Gary Moore, Angus Young, Scott Gorham, Stereophonics, Blur, Jon Bon Jovi, ZZTop, Ash, Eric Clapton, Beastie Boyz, Bush, James Taylor, Jackson Browne, Mike Oldfield, Hank Marvin, Bryan Adams, Terry Britten, Jeff Beck, Steven Street, Paul McCartney and many more.