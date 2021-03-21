Previous
Ugly Kingston 1 by 365nick
Photo 393

Ugly Kingston 1

A stupid amount of land in Kingston is devoted to car parks. 99% of the time these are nearly empty. I really detest cars and car “culture”.
21st March 2021 21st Mar 21

Nick

I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London.
