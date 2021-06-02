Previous
My chair by 365nick
My chair

Moved out of London to Newark, Nottinghamshire. England is very green. I need a new hobby, fishing or smoking or something.
2nd June 2021 2nd Jun 21

Nick

Krista Marson ace
Good for you! You'll enjoy the change 😋
June 2nd, 2021  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice!
June 2nd, 2021  
