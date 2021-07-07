Previous
Next
A Fighter of some sort by 365nick
Photo 501

A Fighter of some sort

I really should have noted what type of aircraft this was.
7th July 2021 7th Jul 21

Nick

ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
137% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Peter H ace
I would hesitate to guess. I looked up Flt Lt P Grice and he may have a very illustrious flight family history.
July 7th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise