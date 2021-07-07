Sign up
Photo 501
A Fighter of some sort
I really should have noted what type of aircraft this was.
7th July 2021
7th Jul 21
1
0
Nick
ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
Peter H
ace
I would hesitate to guess. I looked up Flt Lt P Grice and he may have a very illustrious flight family history.
July 7th, 2021
