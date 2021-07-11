Previous
Next
Nicky Sometimes by 365nick
Photo 505

Nicky Sometimes

Harriet took this shot of me with my camera. I should have moved my bag out of shot.
11th July 2021 11th Jul 21

Nick

ace
@365nick
I live with my wife Lynn, in a small Victorian house on a busy road in Kingston, SW London. I work for Discovery Channel as...
138% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

moni kozi ace
Tooo funny!!!
July 12th, 2021  
Annie D ace
I think the bag adds to the story - love the dress - love the shoes more :)
July 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise