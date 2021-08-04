Sign up
Photo 530
Lincoln Cathedral
Lincoln Cathedral once had a spire and was the tallest building in the world for 238 years, until the spire fell down in 1548. Its still quite tall though.
4th August 2021
4th Aug 21
Nick
@365nick
Tags
cathedral
,
lincoln
